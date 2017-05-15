Two Desert Vista Elementary School students win national contest

Two Desert Vista Elementary School third-grade students won in their age category a Daughters of the American Revolution contest titled “Celebrating a Century: America’s National Parks.” The winners were introduced at the May 9 Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting. From left are Dr. Chad Wilson, AJUSD superintendent; winner Adah Hinerman; Desert Vista Elementary School Principal Patricia Smith; winner Taylor Butel; and DVES teacher Gina Fraher. The two students also won first place at the county and state levels in the National Parks 100th Anniversary fine arts contest through DAR’s Junior American Citizens. The school is at 3701 E. Broadway Ave. in Apache Junction. “Taylor won the national JAC award for her poem and Adah the national JAC award for her short story. Gina Fraher is the teacher who helped with the presentation. She is also a member of our chapter,” Audra Glines, regent of the Apache Trail Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, said in an e-mailed response to questions.
