Students in the Apache Junction High School Top 2 percent include: Back row (standing on bench), from left, are: Megan Erdody, Michael Preston and Dalton Combs. Front row, from left, are: Samantha Huey, Guadalupe Pilas and Anne Anderson. The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 4,500 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
Top 2% of the Apache Junction High School Class of 2017
