Apache Junction schools superintendent provides draft goals to governing board

Dr. Krista Anderson, Apache Junction Unified School District superintendent, has a four-pronged draft proposal for goals for the next couple years.
She distributed copies of the draft goals to governing board members at the July 11 AJUSD meeting and asked them to provide comments.
The four primary sections are for education, management, governing board and personnel.
“I would hope you would be able to provide me some feedback if I am heading in the right direction or there are some areas that you would prefer me to focus on,” Dr. Anderson said to the governing board.
Education
“The first goal really is focused on ‘create and implement a collaborative process to develop a new mission, values and goals for Apache Junction,’” she said. “What I would expect by May of 2018 is that we have a new mission/vision, what are our values as a school district and then three to five strategic goals and then after May – in that May/June time frame – really looking at the measurements for each one of those individual goals.”
Management
Items under the heading of “management,” include, she said:
•In December, a calendar advisory committee will recommend one to three options for an ‘18-19 school calendar.
Governing board
For governing board, she has included:
•Develop and implement systems to improve internal and external communications between governing board and the superintendent, governing board and families and governing board and community.
•A system where governing board agendas are more user-friendly.
•Hold a governing board retreat on how to improve communication.
Personnel
Items under “personnel” include:
•Develop a multi-year process to review and revise salary schedules, the employee handbook, job descriptions and benefit packages for all employee groups by February 2018.
“I know our salary schedules are not competitive. When you’re looking at our neighboring districts, we can be anywhere from ($3,000) to $10,000 off from where we are and we want to look at how can we spend the next several years and incrementally increase our salaries so that our employees feel valued, our employees are given a living wage and they can actually not have a second job,” Dr. Anderson said.
Board response
“I just really appreciate this. I appreciate you just digging in and getting focused right off the bat. This is great,” AJUSD Governing Board member Christa Rizzi said at the meeting.
“I agree. Thank you,” AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich said.
