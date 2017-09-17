Students of the month honored at Apache Junction school district

The following students were recognized as students of the month at the Sept. 12 Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meeting and are listed by school: Desert Vista Elementary School: Ciara Anderson and Zane Langenbach; Four Peaks Elementary School: Logan Carney and Christilyn Trisoliere; Peralta Trail Elementary School: Aidan Wright and Shana Morin; Cactus Canyon Junior High School: (not pictured, Princesa Moreno De Santiago) and David Tomazin; and Apache Junction High School: Kylie Cann and Gabriel Morris. Behind the students, from left, are Dr. Krista Anderson, superintendent; governing board members, Cami Garcia, Michael Weaver, Christa Rizzi, Vice-President Dena Kimble and President Jodi Ehrlich; Elks Lodge No. 2349 past Exalted Ruler Dennis Mack; and Kiwanis of Apache Junction member Jeff Struble. Elks Lodge No. 2349 sponsors the students of the month. Sixth-grade students were also given certificates from Mr. Struble from a Kiwanis leadership program.
