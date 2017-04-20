The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a meeting April 11 recognized the students of the month for March. Front row, from left, are Miguel Armendariz and Ellie Kahle, Desert Vista Elementary School; Jose Rodriguez and Brianna Younger, Four Peaks Elementary School; Kendall Powell and Jesus Salazar, Peralta Trail Elementary School; Cameron Garcia, Cactus Canyon Junior High School; and James David Robbins and Megan Scales, Apache Junction High School. Not pictured is Elizabeth Thomas, a student at Cactus Canyon Junior High School. From left, back row, are: Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson, governing board members Christa Rizzi, Cami Garcia, Michael Weaver, Dena Kimble and Jodi Ehrlich; and Elks Lodge No. 2349 past Exalted Ruler Dennis Mack.
