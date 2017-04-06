Students invited to experience Central Arizona College at ‘Summer Bridge’

Central Arizona College is offering recent high school graduates, including the classes of 2015, 2016 and 2017 and GED recipients an opportunity to experience life as a college student this summer.
Summer Bridge will take place Aug. 13-17 at the CAC Signal Peak Campus, 8470 N. Overfield Road in Coolidge.
For more than 15 years, Summer Bridge at Central Arizona College has provided students an engaging and exciting college orientation. The Summer Bridge program is the only all-inclusive residential college orientation program held in Arizona.
Among the benefits for students who attend Summer Bridge is the peer-mentor program. Students are assigned a peer mentor and are encouraged to meet with their mentor as often as necessary throughout the fall semester while they adjust to college life.
Students interested in Summer Bridge should log on to www.centralaz.edu/summerbridge to download a fillable application. Certain eligibility requirements are based on federal guidelines. Applications also may be obtained in the “T” Building (T204) on the CAC Signal Peak Campus.
For more information on the Summer Bridge program, call 520-494-5007 or e-mail trio@centralaz.edu.
