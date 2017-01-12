Jan. 14 last day to register for spring 2017 semester at Central Arizona College

Students have until Saturday, Jan. 14, to register for the spring 2017 semester at Central Arizona College.
Special registration hours will be held throughout the district at the college’s Aravaipa, Maricopa, Signal Peak, San Tan and Superstition Mountain campuses 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14.
Central Arizona College implemented On Time Registration to assist students in preparing to be more successful in the classroom. Students will only be permitted to enroll in a class that has not already met.
For students registering using CAC’s online student services, open classes will be available for enrollment until midnight prior to the first day of the semester. After that, students must register in-person and must do so prior to the first meeting of the class.
Services that will be available on Saturday, Jan. 14 at all campus locations include:
- Advising
- Cashier
- Financial Aid
- Registration
The CAC Bookstore also will be open at all campus locations from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14.
CAC’s regular business hours are Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Online services are available 24/7 for registration, financial aid, tutoring and the library.
For more information about services available at each of the CAC locations, visit www.centralaz.edu or contact the Student Affairs Help Desk at 520-494-5111 or IT Help Desk at 520-494-5678.