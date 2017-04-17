Spotlight on AJ Children First/Support our Schools

Organization name: Apache Junction Children First/Support Our Schools.
Mission statement for organization: Our mission is to restore the local voice of our community and ensure that all stakeholders are heard when determining the future of our schools. We will work tirelessly with Apache Junction Unified School District to ensure our children, especially the most vulnerable, receive a quality public education and are well equipped to succeed.
Town/neighborhood: Apache Junction, Gold Canyon and Queen Valley.
Why our group exists: We believe that one person cannot make a lasting and positive change alone. Together as a group, working to tackle our school district issues we can make the change that we all want to see and make AJUSD Arizona’s first choice in education.
What we are hoping to accomplish: Children First/Support Our Schools wants to work with AJUSD to accomplish a wide variety of issues such as bullying in our schools, helping to establish Parent Teacher Organizations and encourage parent involvement, tackling state funding to make sure our schools are properly equipped to succeed, providing a community voice in helping to rebuild the reputation of our district schools.
What we need: We need volunteers, from parents, teachers, students and the community to join us. We want to be a collective and collaborative voice for our kids. We are having a community meeting 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 4, at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. Please join us and learn more about our group and find out how you can help. Please contact us through our Facebook page: Children First Committee SOS, or via e-mail at AJChildrenfirst@gmail.com.
Editor’s note: Braden Jacob Biggs is a member of Apache Junction Children First/ Support Our Schools.