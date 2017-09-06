School district’s special-needs program receives $200 from Women of the Moose of Apache Junction

Heather Wallace, director of educational services for Apache Junction Unified School District, received a $200 donation for the special-needs program from Debbie Boggs, sports and activity chair of the Women of the Moose, Lodge No. 1127 in Apache Junction.
Women of the Moose is the female auxiliary of the Loyal Order of the Moose. The organization provides social, sports, family and community service opportunities in a fraternal setting. The organization has been very supportive of the AJUSD – particularly in the athletics department – but wanted to expand its fundraising to include other areas of the District that needed help.
“Organizations like the Women of the Moose are instrumental in helping us stretch our budget and better serve our students,” said Ms. Wallace. “The selfless actions of these every day heroes are not only generous, they serve as positive role models for the next generation of leaders in our community.”
To learn more about charitable giving or volunteering options, visit www.ajusd.org or contact Sally Marks in the public relations department at 480-982-1110.
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 4,500 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district provides a quality education to its students and is proud of the variety of educational programs offered. AJUSD has a reputation for innovative approaches to education and features a one-to-one technology opportunity for grades 7-12. The guiding philosophy of the school district is to put all students in the best position to succeed academically, emotionally, and physically. The focus of AJUSD is college and career readiness for all. For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org, or www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
Editor’s note: Sally Marks is a public relations specialist for the Apache Junction Unified School District.