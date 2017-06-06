Special Apache Junction school district governing board meeting June 6

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board is holding a special meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, in the district board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
Items on the agenda include:
•Governing board review of the superintendent’s evaluation. The board entered into a contract with the Arizona School Boards Association to search for a superintendent and to receive post-hire training following the search and hiring of a new superintendent. A representative of ASBA will lead the board through the review, timeline, and requirements of the superintendent’s evaluation. Board members may ask clarifying questions regarding this item but no board direction or action will occur at this time.
•Governing board review of policies found in the Governing Board Policies Manual.
The Apache Junction Governing Board is a member of the Arizona School Boards Association. A representative of ASBA will lead the board through the review of governing board meeting types, agendas, postings, preparations, proceedings and other requirements found in this section of the governing board policy. Board members may ask clarifying questions regarding this item but no board direction or action will occur at this time.
•Governing board review of its evaluation. A representative of ASBA will lead the board through the review, timeline, and requirements of the evaluation.
Dr. Krista Anderson was hired by the AJUSD Governing Board at a meeting April 25 and starts July 1. A consultant agreement was also approved paying her for April 26-June 30 consulting services.