Solar initiatives workshop Nov. 15 at Central Arizona College

Central Arizona College’s Small Business Development Center will host a solar initiatives workshop 9 a.m.-noon Wednesday, Nov. 15 at the CAC Corporate Center, 540 N. Camino Mercado in Casa Grande.
This free workshop is designed for small business owners and users. Topics to be covered will include; how solar works, electric demand charges, energy usage and rates, tax credits and incentives, USDA grants for “going solar,” available financing options, the solar process and what to expect, energy usage analysis, and next generation batteries and energy efficient products. Solar company and USDA representatives, along with tax professionals and lenders will be available to answer questions about solar use.
For more information, contact the SBDC at 520-494-6610. Registration for the event may be made at http://cacsbdc.azsbdc.net.
