Sept. 28 deadline to sign up for free or reduced breakfast, lunch program

The deadline for students to renew their application for the free or reduced lunch program through Apache Junction Unified School District is Sept. 28. The program provides free and reduced-price meals for children served under the National School Lunch Program and School Breakfast Program.
AJUSD offers healthy meals every school day. Breakfast costs $1.10; lunch costs $2.40 at the elementary schools and $2.75 at the junior and senior high schools. Milk is 50 cents. Children may qualify for free meals or for reduced-price meals; however, in AJUSD, the “reduced-price” is free for both breakfast and lunch.
To apply for free or reduced-price meals, households need to fill out an application and return it to the child’s school. Applications are available in the principal’s office at each school and at www.EZMealApp.com.