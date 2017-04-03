Senior-interview volunteers needed for high-school event

Apache Junction High School is hosting an event with senior interviews and is recruiting volunteers to help conduct them.
The event is 8-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at the Apache Junction High School Athletic Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive. Lunch will be provided at the end of the event to all volunteers.
Participants will be asked to sit with senior students and conduct a one-on-one interview for a maximum of 10 minutes. Each senior will experience two interviews and receive a critique from each.
Fifty or more volunteers are needed. Applications are available at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. For more information, e-mail ajhsseniorinterviews@gmail.com.