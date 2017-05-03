Scottsdale schools’ Dr. Krista Anderson hired as Apache Junction USD superintendent

Dr. Krista Anderson, executive director of special education in Scottsdale Unified School District, has been hired as Apache Junction Unified School District superintendent.
After meeting in a closed-door executive session to discuss superintendent employment and a consultancy agreements, the AJUSD Governing Board on April 25 voted 5-0 to hire Dr. Anderson, effective July 1.
Voting yes were AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice-President Dena Kimble and members Mike Weaver, Christa Rizzi and Cami Garcia.
“I am so excited about joining Apache Junction. The individuals here just were absolutely wonderful through the process,” Dr. Anderson said to the school board and people in the audience in the meeting. “I’m really excited about coming in and having opportunities to talk with our community and talk with our parents and our teachers and staff and really get to understand their perspectives of what is happening in Apache Junction, what can we do as a team to pull things together?”
Board members
Following the meeting where the governing board voted on the superintendent employment agreement, a reception was held to honor Dr. Anderson.
“We had an opening and I think we diligently searched through, I think it was 38 candidates, and several rose to the top and she was certainly among that small group,” Mr. Weaver said in an interview during the reception. “She’s highly qualified. I have high hopes that we will transition to a new day in Apache Junction and move those kids forward to the absolute maximum that we can,” he said.
“From the very beginning, from the interview process, just meeting her and getting to know and her understanding Apache Junction and just really understanding what we need for our community and our students and what we need to make our district thrive, I think that Dr. Anderson’s going to get out there and she’s going to do what we need to make our district a better place to be,” Mrs. Garcia said in an interview during the reception.
“She was my top choice from the beginning based on her experience and her qualifications and her ability to recognize collaboration and how important it is to have the voices from the staff, the community, the kids, parents – everybody working together as a team, not that we just hand things down to the staff. That we all work together as a team,” Mrs. Rizzi said in an interview during the reception.
Dr. Krista Anderson’s experience, according to her LinkedIn profile, includes:
•July 2016-present: executive director of special education at Scottsdale Unified School District.
•July 2015-June 2016: director of curriculum and instruction at Paradise Valley Unified School District.
•July 2013-June 2015: associate superintendent of administrative leadership and services at Deer Valley Unified School District.
•July 2011-June 2013: associate superintendent for teaching and learning at Deer Valley Unified School District.
•July 2007-June 2011: principal at Deer Valley Unified School District.
•July 2002-June 2007: principal at Deer Valley Unified School District.
•July 2000-June 2002 : assistant principal at Deer Valley Unified School District.
•August 1998-June 2000: eighth-grade math and science teacher at Deer Valley Unified School District.
•February 1994-June 1998: eighth-grade science, math and technology teacher.
Her education, according to her LinkedIn profile, includes:
•2012-17 Grand Canyon University, doctor of education (Ed.D.), organizational leadership with an emphasis in K-12 leadership.
•2012-17, Arizona State University, master of education (M.Ed.), educational leadership and administration, general.
• 1991-93, Arizona State University, bachelor of education (B.Ed.), elementary education.
Search for a superintendent
The governing board voted 5-0 on Dec. 13 to accept Superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson’s resignation and a settlement agreement.
AJUSD Governing Board President Ehrlich, Vice-President Kimble and members Mr. Weaver, Mrs. Rizzi and Mrs. Garcia reviewed applications and consulted with district attorneys.
In January the district solicited public input on candidate issues and priorities to help guide the selection process. More than 800 responses were received and a summary of answers and comments was compiled and distributed to board members to help guide them in the selection process.
When finalists Dr. Tammy Ridgeway and Dr. JoEtta Gonzales dropped out, the AJUSD governing board convened in an emergency session March 31 and opted to proceed as planned with the one remaining finalist, according to the release.
About 40 people attended a stakeholders meeting with Dr. Anderson April 5 at the district’s board room at 1575 W. Southern Ave. Those in attendance included council members, city staff members, Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce and school district staff members, all sitting at tables.
Fewer than 55 people sat in the Apache Junction High School’s Performing Arts Center the night of April 5 at a forum for parents and local residents to listen to Dr. Anderson answer questions.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com