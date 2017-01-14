School district seeks real estate broker

Apache Junction Unified School District No. 43 is seeking bids on a request for proposal for a real estate broker
Sealed responses must be received by the AJUSD office at 1575 W. Southern Ave. Suite 1 before 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9. Sealed responses will be publicly opened in the AJUSD offices immediately following the deadline for receiving responses. For additional information or to request a copy of specifications, contact Karen Finn at 480-982-1110 ext. 2215 or kfinn@goaj.org.
Apache Junction Unified School District reserves the right to reject any or all responses in whole or in part, to waive any formalities or irregularities in any responses, and to accept the responses, which in its discretion, within state law, be in the best interest of Apache Junction Unified School District, according to a public notice.
AJUSD was given permission to sell unused buildings in a Nov. 3 election. There are four buildings that could be sold: old Four Peaks Elementary School, 1755 N. Idaho Road; Superstition Mountain Elementary School, 550 S. Ironwood Drive; Gold Canyon Elementary School, 5810 S. Alameda Road; and Thunder Mountain Middle School, 3700 E. 16th Ave.