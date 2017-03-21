Apache Junction school district governing board to hold three meetings

The Apache Junction Unified School Governing Board has a regular meeting and two special meetings scheduled this week. They will all be held in the district office’s board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
Meeting agendas and related documents can be found on the AJUSD website, www.ajusd.org. The meeting agendas and related documents are also available for public inspection 24 hours in advance of the meeting at the district office.
The meetings are:
Regular board meeting
The board meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, for a regular meeting, with agenda items including:
•student out-of-state travel: NJROTC students will travel to Los Angeles, California March 31-April 1 to compete in the Western Academic Championship. All expenses will be paid by the unit and tax credits estimated at $400. The cost will be reimbursed by the Navy. Approximately four students will travel accompanied by three chaperones.
•the board may act on the recommendation to approve a financial recommendation for the 2017-18 school year to provide a 2 percent base increase for employees who are not affected by the minimum-wage increase.
•the board may act on the recommendation to approve a .5 percent increase for employees affected by the minimum wage increase that went into effect Jan. 1.
•the board may act on a recommendation to approve the minimum wage increase to $10.50 to be effective July 1.
•the board may act on a recommendation to provide health care insurance benefits in the form of addenda for Smartschool participants who are enrolled in the district’s health care plan effective July 1.
•the board may act on a recommendation to provide the full health care benefits for return-to-work Smartschool employees effective July 1.
Special board meeting
The board meets at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, for a special board meeting, with agenda items including:
•a closed-door executive session for discussion or consultation for legal advice with the governing board’s attorney regarding the superintendent search process, related form of contract and other matters.
•a closed-door executive session for discussion or consultation with the governing board’s attorney to consider its position and instruct its attorney regarding the Superintendent search process, related form of contract and related matters.
•a closed-door executive session for discussion or consultation with designated representatives of the governing board in order to consider its position and instruct its representatives regarding negotiations for the sale of real property.
Special meeting
The board meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 22, for a special meeting, with agenda items including:
•discussing information presented by the Arizona School Boards Association pertaining to the screening process of applicants for the position of district superintendent.
•closed-door executive session for screening applications for the position of district superintendent.
•discuss applicants for the position of district superintendent and consider directing the Arizona School Boards Association to invite specific applicants to interview for the position.
•discuss the initial interview process and consider directing the Arizona School Board Association to construct the interview process and schedule with specific applicants identified by the board for the position of district superintendent