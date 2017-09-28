Apache Junction school district board approves new hires, resignations

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a meeting Sept. 12 approved in a 5-0 consent-agenda vote hiring two people and accepting the resignations of five others. Voting yes were President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice-President Dena Kimble and members Mike Weaver, Cami Garcia and Christa Rizzi.
New hires:
•Certified: Shelley Forbes, teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary School.
•Classified: Gladys Mercurio, cafeteria assistant I, Apache Junction High School food service.
Resignations:
•Debra Botel, para educator, Transitional Learning Community.
•Allison Deal, cafeteria assistant I, Desert Vista Elementary School food service.
•James Fenwick, custodian, Cactus Canyon Junior High School maintenance.
•Tiffany Milkey, registrar, Cactus Canyon Junior High School
•Melodie Oscay, bus driver, on-call, transportation department.