School district administrators meeting on search for a new AJUSD superintendent

Members of the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board and the general public can attend a 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting between staff administrators  and representative of the Arizona School Boards Association. The latter will be discussing the search for a new district superintendent.

Governing Board members will be observers and will not engage in the conversation that occurs at this meeting. No discussion or action by the board will occur at this meeting, according to an AJUSD notice. The meeting will be held in the district’s office, 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.

