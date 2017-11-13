Apache Junction school board to consider purchase of $3,500 camera to record meetings

Approving the purchase of a $3,500 NewTek NDIHX-PTZ camera and equipment to record, archive and post to YouTube Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board meetings is to be discussed at the Tuesday, Nov. 14, meeting of the board. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the AJUSD board room at 1575 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction.
“Apache Junction Unified School District is committed to providing our constituents access to timely district information. To ensure that our parents and community members stay abreast of current governing board discussions and decisions the district would like to install a camera in the governing board room to record and archive meetings. All governing board meetings will be uploaded to YouTube within 24 hours,” according to a document with the agenda at https://az01901895.schoolwires.net/Page/9081.
Other items on the agenda include:
- Approval to rescind and nullify all current and past policies of Apache Junction Unified School District No. 43.
- Approval to adopt the policy manual that has been developed with consulting assistance from the Arizona School Boards Association, including changes prescribed and approved.
- Approval to discuss and vote on proposed changes to the ASBA bylaws.
- Approval of employee stipends for Meaghan Davis (dean of students), Bethany Ligon (technology-integration specialist) and Robyn Gonzales (facilitator/academic coach) for 2017-18 school year in the amount of $2,000 each. “Employees in various central office roles previously received a performance pay stipend. When contracts were reissued to employees, the stipend that they had previously received and expected as part of their compensation package was not added to the contract. For the 2018-19 we will bring forward a plan to address employee groups with direct impact on student achievement that do not qualify for performance pay under Proposition 301,” according to a document with the agenda.
