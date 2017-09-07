Open house day Sept. 7 for EVIT parents, students

East Valley Institute of Technology parents are invited to meet their student’s instructor on 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, on the EVIT Main or East Campus.
If the student is in an EVIT program at the EVIT Main Campus, report to the Dr. A. Keith Crandell (Main) Campus at 1601 W. Main St. in Mesa.
If the student is in an EVIT program at the EVIT East Campus, report to the EVIT East Campus at 6625 S. Power Road in Mesa.
Parents planning to attend the open house day should plan to be on campus around 5:45 p.m. to make sure to arrive to the student’s classroom by 6 p.m, according to a post at www.evit.com.
What to expect:
•an opportunity to meet the student’s teacher.
•an opportunity to see the facility.
•learn program overview, instructor procedures and expectations.
•learn about state testing and certification requirements.
•learn about parent log-on procedures for viewing EVIT student grades in PowerSchool.
•have a Q&A with the program instructor.
Also, to ensure the student can fully participate in a program, fees must be paid or a payment plan most be in place. Fees may be paid 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at the district office on the EVIT Main Campus or at the EVIT East Campus.
EVIT offers about 40 career and technical education programs tuition-free for high school students who reside in 10 east Valley districts – Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Higley, Fountain Hills and J.O. Combs. Students spend a half-day at EVIT and a half-day at their high school. School districts provide transportation to EVIT for most students.