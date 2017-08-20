Online applications available for Apache Junction school district calendar advisory committee

Dr. Krista Anderson, superintendent for the Apache Junction Unified School District, is looking for volunteers to serve on the calendar advisory committee. The purpose of this committee is to review and analyze AJUSD’s school calendar to determine the impact of a four-day and five-day school week and its impact on student learning.
The findings, research and recommendations of this committee will be submitted to the AJUSD Governing Board on Dec. 12. Online applications are available at www.ajusd.org. Additional information about the scope of the committee and mandatory meeting times and dates are also listed on the website. The application deadline is Sept. 7.
Membership expectations
Participation is strictly voluntary and members/stakeholders are asked to engage in the full process with an open mind. Committee members will be asked to review quantitative and qualitative data to shape their recommendation, assist in clarifying misconceptions and key data points to constituents, stand by the committee’s recommendation to the governing board and be present at all meetings.
About AJUSD
The Apache Junction Unified School District serves more than 4,500 students in a 217-square mile area that includes the city of Apache Junction, Gold Canyon, Peralta Trail, Queen Valley and the unincorporated areas of the Superstition Mountain foothills. Formed in 1952, the K-12 district has a reputation for innovative approaches to education and features a “one-to-one” technology opportunity for grades 7-12. The guiding philosophy of the school district is to put all students in the best position to succeed academically, emotionally, and physically. The focus of AJUSD is college and career readiness for all. For more information, call 480-982-1110, visit www.ajusd.org or go to www.facebook.com/ajusd43.
Editor’s note: Sally Marks is the public relations specialist for the Apache Junction Unified School District.