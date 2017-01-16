Nominations sought for AAA AZ Crossing Guard of the Year

AAA Arizona is calling for nominations from Maricopa and Pima counties for its 10th annual Crossing Guard of the Year award. Each winning school and guard will receive $500.
“Crossing guards protect our children each and every day as they travel to and from school – a service that often goes unappreciated and unnoticed,” Stephanie Moe, community impact supervisor for AAA Arizona, said in a press release. “AAA is proud to have honored these unsung community heroes with this award for the last decade.”
AAA encourages students, parents, school administrators, faculty, staff and community members to nominate candidates whom they believe deserve the Crossing Guard of the Year designation. Self-nominations also will be accepted.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, March 10.
AAA’s traffic safety experts will evaluate nominations to select finalists for the award based on dedication, friendliness, professionalism and safety. The honors then will be awarded to two honorees, one each from Maricopa County and Pima County, who demonstrate the best example of the procedures and responsibilities outlined in AAA’s Handbook for Adult Crossing Guards. The handbook may be viewed online at https://www.az.aaa.com/sites/default/files/uploaded_files/Crossing%20Guard%202010HR.pdf.
Winners will be announced in conjunction with Crossing Guard Appreciation Day, April 28, and each will receive a recognition plaque and a $500 gift card. AAA Arizona also will award $500 to each winning school in honor of its efforts to emphasize safety.
Last year, Wendy Meador of Navarrete Elementary in Chandler and Beverly Rabinowitz of Blenman Elementary in Tucson earned the title.
Nomination forms can be downloaded online at https://www.az.aaa.com/files/crossing-guard-year-nom-2017. Completed forms can be mailed to AAA Arizona, Attn: AAA Serves, 2375 E. Camelback Road, Suit. 500, Phoenix, AZ, 85016; faxed to 602-766-0466; or e-mailed to AAAServes@arizona.aaa.com.
AAA is a roadside assistance solution. The club responds to more than 450,000 calls for roadside assistance in Arizona every year, according to the release. AAA Arizona provides automotive, insurance and travel services to more than 880,000 Arizonans.