New EVIT academy provides GED, career training for adults

Adults can train for a career tuition-free while earning their GED or high school equivalency certificate through the new industrial trades academy offered by adult education at the East Valley Institute of Technology.
There are many General Equivalency Diploma programs in the Valley, but at EVIT, GED students will also learn job skills and train for specific careers in health care, culinary arts, manufacturing, transportation and building trades. The EVIT Industrial Trades Academy is funded by state and federal grants, and EVIT works with local workforce development organizations to provide additional funds to cover the costs. Consequently, eligible students do not have to pay tuition for this valuable education and career training.
GED classes will be held in the morning and in the late afternoon, coinciding with career class schedules. Some of the career training options that will be offered include:
•Nursing assistant (offered in the morning).
•Assisted-living caregiver (offered in the morning).
•Phlebotomy technician (offered on Saturday).
•Culinary skill development (offered in the morning).
•Machine tool technologist (offered in the morning).
Students may also qualify for paid apprenticeship programs offered in partnership with the Arizona Builders Alliance.
Adult Education @ EVIT was awarded a $180,000-per-year, three-year grant of federal and state funds to provide the EVIT Industrial Trades Academy. To be considered for admission, students must be a resident of Maricopa or Pinal counties, be at least 16 years old, and be available to attend scheduled classes at EVIT’s Dr. A Keith Crandell (Main) Campus, 1601 W. Main St., Mesa.
GED preparation classes started Monday, Oct. 2, and the career training classes start shortly thereafter. Specific class times will be flexible to meet students’ needs. Prior to the start of classes, students must complete an eligibility form and registration. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call program director Kimberly Raub at 480-461-4023 or e-mail kraub@evit.com.
The EVIT Main Campus is one block from the Metro light rail and commuter bus stop at Sycamore Station.
Industrial Trades Academy students who need child care can contact Bright Ideas, which operates a child care center on the Main Campus. Call 480-461-6746 for more information.
Adult Education @ EVIT is accredited by the Commission of the Council on Occupational Education. EVIT’s high school programs are accredited by AdvancED/NCA. For more information about EVIT, visit www.evit.com.
EVIT offers about 40 career and technical education programs tuition-free for high school students who reside in 10 east Valley districts – Apache Junction, Queen Creek, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Higley, Fountain Hills and J.O. Combs. Students spend a half-day at EVIT and a half-day at their high school. School districts provide transportation to EVIT for most students.
