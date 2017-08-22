New Central Arizona College textbooks feature English faculty, graphic design student work

New textbooks for English (ENG101/102) classes at Central Arizona College will be used beginning this fall.
Over a two-year period, CAC English faculty wrote portions of the rhetoric and edited the textbook to make it relevant to the college’s students. The faculty also selected and compiled essays for the reader.
“Our faculty worked diligently to ensure the texts meet the course curriculum requirements and include the latest and most relevant pedagogy. These texts will save students a significant amount of money since the books are used for two semesters,” Karen Hindhede, professor of English and Literary Arts and Languages District Division chair at CAC, said.
CAC graphic design major Taylor Slaughter, designed the cover art for CAC’s two English textbooks, a rhetoric and reader.
“Opportunities such as this are perfect for our students,” said Sue Tatterson, professor of digital media. “The Graphic Design Program provides a variety of real-world design opportunities that encourage their growth as designers, and the final products are valuable assets to their portfolios.”
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.
