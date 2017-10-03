Interactive notebooks help students at Cactus Canyon Junior High School

Core teachers at Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, are using interactive notebooks to help students be more organized and well-prepared in class.
Interactive notebooks are composition notebooks that hold the students’ information that they are learning in that class. They include foldables, flippables and other graphic organizers that allow students to create their own resource in a hands-on, colorful way.
Interactive notebooks are often separated by page number or sections so the students will be able to keep their notebook well organized without forgetting where there notes are located.
“Before we had interactive notebooks students just wrote down a whole bunch of information that was hard to understand later,” Rachel Mangum, an eighth-grade math teacher, said. “I love using interactive notebooks because I know that all students have the same information.”
Students will be able to use their interactive notebooks to review lessons and can use them to refer their notes when doing class work and projects. They can also look at their notes to study for upcoming tests.
“Interactive notebooks help me learn more proficiently by helping me remember notes and it helps me stay organized,” eighth-grader Jade English said.
Teachers hope students will no longer misplace papers for the class and notes that they had written down.
“I hypothesise that by having students use interactive notebooks they will lose less papers and have a higher success rate for completing assignments,” Regan Roach, an eighth-grade science teacher, said.
Teachers plan to continue to use interactive notebooks in hopes that students will be able to use them to study more proficiently, which they hope will help them achieve better grades. They also plan to use them to help them be able to remember their topics so they can achieve better results on tests.
“Interactive notebooks help to keep all the information we do and use in one location,” Marie Wilbur, a seventh-grade science teacher, said. “We can refer to certain pages to revisit information. Interactive notebooks also accommodate different learning styles and levels.”
Editor’s note: Kathryn Matthes is a Cactus Canyon Junior High School student and wrote the above for the Canyon Chronicle, http://canyonchronicle.com.