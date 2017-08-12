Guidelines set for Apache Junction Unified School District teachers seeking to leave

Apache Junction Unified School District administrators, instead of the elected school board, will initially decide if teachers and other staff members will be fined liquidated damages to be released from their contracts. Only if an employee disagrees with the decision will the school board discuss it in a closed-door executive session and vote in an open meeting, the five-member governing board has decided.
Certified-employee tiered contract release guidelines drafted by AJUSD Assistant Superintendent Jennifer Cruz and approved in a 5-0 vote by the board include:
- $500 in liquidated damages if asking to leave in January-March (for upcoming school year).
- $1,000 in liquidated damages if asking to leave April-May (for upcoming school year).
- $1,250 in liquidated damages if asking to leave in June.
- $1,500 in liquidated damages if asking to leave to leave in July.
- No release if asking once the fall semester has started.
- No release if asking once the spring semester has started.
Voting yes at the Aug. 8 meeting were AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice-President Dena Kimble and members Mike Weaver, Cami Garcia and Christa Rizzi.
Later in the meeting the governing board met in closed-door executive session to discuss the requested release from contract of certified employee Ramon Figueroa, an Apache Junction High School coach. The board returned to the open public meeting and voted 5-0 to not release him from his contract.
Six teachers who this summer asked to be let out of their contracts have been fined liquidated damages. They include:
- Two who resigned after signing contracts to work this year were required to pay $500 each in damages, the AJUSD board decided May 23.
- A teacher who resigned after signing a contract to work this year was required to pay $1,500 in damages, the governing board decided July 18.
- Three teachers who resigned after signing contracts to work this year were required to pay $1,500 each in damages, the governing board decided July 11.
“Previously the board had requested some different options to contemplate and possibly a process for when our staff who are under current contract request to be released from that contract before its scheduled expiration date. So you see we have a table here and I’ve got some different options for you,” Dr. Cruz, who is the assistant superintendent for human resources and administrative leadership, said to the governing board.
There were four options, with some including requiring $1,750 to $2,500 in liquidated damages if a teacher sought to leave once the fall or spring semester had started. The document can be viewed at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
Liquidated damages are needed because there is a cost to the district to recruit replacements, Dr. Cruz said.
When school administrators review requests, they can consider if there is a hardship, unusual circumstances or health issues that prompt a person to leave a contract, she said.
During governing board discussion on the tiered system, Mr. Weaver said he was concerned that it appeared a policy was being approved and not guidelines.
“I don’t see here that there is some flexibility…. I don’t see anything in here that says that says this is a guideline,” he said.
“I think some introductory language absolutely makes sense and also that’s the reason why folks can appeal that decision and so that you all can deliberate,” Dr. Cruz said.
Ms. Rizzi said previous discussions on the tiered process were that it not be a policy.
“The whole intention was a guideline. A guideline provides the board discretion if there is extenuating circumstances. That was the whole point of having a guideline to that it wasn’t black and white,” she said. “To me it felt like we were just pulling numbers out of the air. This is a set guideline so … they can know what to expect,” she said.
Ms. Rizzi made the motion to approve the tiered approach as a guideline. Mr. Weaver seconded the motion.
