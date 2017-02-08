AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich to speak at Superstition Mountain Republican Club

A quorum of Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board members may be attending the 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, meeting of the Superstition Mountain Republican Club at the Mongolian Grill, 300 S. Phelps Drive, according to a notice posted at http://ajusd.org/files/filesystem/Meeting%20of%20Superstition%20Mountain%20Republican%20Club%20Members.pdf.
Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich will be speaking regarding the direction that the board wants to take the district. No discussion or action by the board will occur at this meeting, according to the notice as seen below.