AJUSD Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich to speak at Superstition Mountain Republican Club

Feb 8th, 2017 · by · Comments:

A quorum of Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board members may be attending the 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, meeting of the Superstition Mountain Republican Club at the Mongolian Grill, 300 S. Phelps Drive, according to a notice posted at http://ajusd.org/files/filesystem/Meeting%20of%20Superstition%20Mountain%20Republican%20Club%20Members.pdf.

Governing Board  President Jodi Ehrlich will be speaking regarding the direction that the board wants to take the district. No discussion or action by the board will occur at this meeting, according to the notice as seen below.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie