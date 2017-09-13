Four Peaks Elementary Principal Karl Judd Waggoner’s resignation before school board tonight

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board has a special meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, to in part consider the resignation of Four Peaks Elementary School’s principal, Karl Judd Waggoner. The meeting will be held in the AJUSD board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
Mr. Waggoner was arrested by Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sept. 5 near the school, 1785 N. Idaho Road, on the charge of online luring and aggravated luring of a minor. Mr. Waggoner posted ads soliciting teen girls to go skinny dipping with him at his home. PCSO’s sex crimes detective conducted an undercover investigation, posing as a 14-year-old girl, after spotting one of Mr. Waggoner’s ads. During the course of the investigation, Mr. Waggoner engaged in sexually inappropriate conversations, discussed engaging in sexual acts with the undercover detective and provided sexually explicit photos, PCSO said
The meeting agenda is at http://www.ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763 and is below.