Electrical vehicle and industry training planned at Central Arizona College

The Pinal County Community College Governing Board voted Jan. 17 to approve new advanced technology certificates as part of the consent agenda, according to a press release.
Through advanced technology manufacturing, students can choose to pursue an industrial maintenance certificate or production technician certificate. by completing each of these 18-credit certificates, they can then continue their education toward an advanced industrial maintenance certificate (35 credits), advanced production maintenance certificate (35 credits) or an advanced production technician certificate (34 credits).
“Students can put their career on a fast track by obtaining a certificate in as little as two semesters and gain employment with one of the advanced manufacturing industries in Pinal County,” Kristen Benedict, Engineering and Technology Division chair, said in the release.
With the vote granted by the governing board, Central Arizona College will present the new curriculum to the Higher Learning Commission, the college’s accrediting body, for final approval.
CAC plans to begin offering these certificate classes on Feb. 13.
For additional information, contact Sandra Lascher-Zires in the college’s Engineering and Technology Division at 520-494-5308.