Coordinator thanks ‘holiday for homeless’ supporters

Santa brought some early cheer to more than 80 homeless citizens of the Apache Junction community on Monday, Dec. 19.
Brandy Steinke, a paraprofessional at the Apache Junction High School and Chief Elf for this endeavor, released a note of thanks to those individuals and businesses who made the “Nice” list with their participation in a recent holiday for homeless event: “I want to thank the Mirage Sports Grill for letting us use their facilities to host the dinner and hand out donated gifts. Thanks are also due for the wonderful staff at the Mirage for all their help. Residents at Weavers Needle made more than 120 gift boxes for the event and served all the food. Bryan England donated more than $300 to purchase food and supplies for the dinner. Members of the community donated clothing and essential personal items for the gifts packages, collected at Apache Junction High School, the Mirage and National Fire Control. We thank every one of you for making the holiday bright for those in our community who have no address where Santa can deliver.”