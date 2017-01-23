Community input sought in Apache Junction school district superintendent search

As the Apache Junction Unified School District moves forward with the task of locating the next district superintendent, one of the governing board’s stated priorities is to seek out community input to help guide the selection process, according to a press release.
Public and employee participation will include a survey about candidate priorities. The survey will be available in digital format by noon on Monday, Jan. 23, and will close at noon on Monday, Feb. 6. Links will be posted on the district website: www.ajusd.org and on the city website: www.ajcity.net. Hard copies will also be available at the district office and at the administrative office of each school.
Survey responses will be tallied and summarized by the Arizona School Board Association, which has contracted to perform the superintendent search and facilitate the hiring process. The report will be presented to the governing board on Thursday, Feb. 9, and to the community shortly thereafter via the district website. Responses to the survey will be considered prior to finalizing interview questions and referenced throughout the selection process, according to the release.
Community members, staff and local leadership will also have the opportunity to meet finalists and hear their responses to attendees’ questions. Those meetings are scheduled for April 5. The AJUSD Governing Board will make the final selection shortly thereafter.
The timeline for the hiring process is available on the district website at www.ajusd.org.
“We will provide updates as the process unfolds, but I encourage you to engage in the process when the opportunity presents itself. This is an important and unique time in our district, and your participation, input and voice are not only needed, but appreciated,” outgoing superintendent Dr. Chad Wilson said in the release.
The school board generally meets at 6 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month for a meeting and 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday for a work session at the board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.