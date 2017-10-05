Coding offered as enrichment opportunity at Cactus Canyon Junior High School

The new study skill classes for the 2017-18 school year are based on test scores and will change every quarter, after having biweekly changes the previous year.
The new fifth-hour setup at Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave. in Apache Junction, is based on student scores on AZMerit and other tests. Students may attend a math or reading class if they need help in those subjects, while others will attend an enrichment class.
“Students are placed in those classes based on AZMerit scores and other data from benchmarks and the STAR tests,” Meaghan Davis, CCJHS dean of students, said.
Students will attend either a math or reading intervention or a STEM – science, technology, engineering, math – based class and schedules will change classes quarterly. Each student will attend a math or reading intervention at least once to help students show growth in those areas.
“The reading and math classes will focus on building fluency,” Ms. Davis said. “In reading, that means building vocabulary and focusing on skills with citing evidence when answering questions. In math, that means growing in terms of mathematical thinking.”
Some of the new enrichment classes include coding and guitar.
“I hope to learn different things that they may not teach us or explain to us in our normal classes, and to find new interests and new criteria brought through fifth hour,” eighth-grader Lindsey Swigert said.
The goal of the STEM classes is to prepare students for an ever-changing 21st-century workforce.
“I am excited for the all of the activities they have in store,” eighth-grader Craig Byrd said.
Editor’s note: David Tomazin is a Cactus Canyon Junior High School student and wrote the above for the Canyon Chronicle, http://canyonchronicle.com.