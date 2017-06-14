Children First committee to meet June 19 at chamber

The Children First/Save Our Schools Committee is meeting 6-8 p.m. Monday, June 19, at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail.

It will be an opportunity for the community to meet Dr. Krista Anderson, the new Apache Junction Unified School District superintendent.

A work session is planned by the committee to discuss gaining community involvement and support. Snacks will be provided, according to a press release.

For more information, go to the Children First Committee SOS Facebook page.

