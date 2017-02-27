Central Arizona College to hold community forums

Throughout the month of April, Central Arizona College President Dr. Jackie Elliott will conduct community forums at all CAC campuses and the community of SaddleBrooke, according to a press release.
Dr. Elliott will provide an overview of the vision and role for CAC in each of the Pinal County communities it serves. The forums are designed to provide an opportunity for open dialog between Dr. Elliott and community members. Topics of discussion will focus on how CAC can meet current and future educational needs in each community and how the college can best communicate with community members, according to the release.
Following is the schedule for the community forums:
•4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 5, at Signal Peak Campus – Room M101, 8470 N. Overfield Road, Coolidge, AZ 85128.
•10 a.m.-noon Monday, April 10, at SaddleBrooke Republican Club, Ballroom West, 38759 S. Mountain View Blvd., SaddleBrooke, AZ 85739.
•4:30-6 p.m. Monday, April 17, Maricopa Campus – Room A101, 17945 N. Regent Drive, Maricopa, AZ 85138.
•4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Aravaipa Campus – Cafeteria, 80440 E. Aravaipa Road, Winkelman, AZ 85192.
•4:30-6 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, San Tan Campus – Room A101, 3736 E. Bella Vista Road, San Tan Valley, AZ 85143.
•4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, April 20, at Superstition Mountain Campus – Room F115, 805 S. Idaho Road, Apache Junction, AZ 85119.
For more information on CAC, go to www.centralaz.edu.