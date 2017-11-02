Central Arizona College offers study-abroad programs to Ireland

Central Arizona College will offer a study abroad opportunity to Ireland March 9-20. Participants will travel to Bundoran, Ireland, tour County Donegal and enjoy a short excursion to the exciting Irish capital of Dublin.
Students will explore stories, poetry and novels from around the world with a special focus on Irish authors, including W.B. Yeats while participating in a world literature class (LIT206) during the spring semester. Registration in the LIT206 course is required.
While in Ireland, participants will enjoy daily lectures from Dr. Niamh Hamill from the Institute of Study Abroad Ireland and excursions to historical sites that will tie lessons to real-life experiences. Students will also have the opportunity to experience exciting outdoor activities such as horseback riding, surfing, high-ropes course, cliff jumping & archery.
This 10-day study abroad program will cost $2,051, which includes housing, ground transportation, most activities and meals in Ireland, plus trip/cancellation insurance. Additional costs include round-trip airfare (estimated at $1,100), tuition (three in-state credits totaling $258) and spending money. All travelers must have a valid passport. CAC is offering a discounted price for educators of $1,999.
For additional information, e-mail internationalstudies@centralaz.edu or visit the International Studies website at www.centralaz.edu/international.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.
