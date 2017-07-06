Central Arizona College Foundation presents governing board with $146,820 for scholarships

During the June 20 Pinal County Community College District Governing Board meeting, the Central Arizona College Foundation presented a check for $146,820 to be used for student scholarships.
Maggie Dooley, director of the foundation expressed appreciation to community members for supporting students through their annual donations. She explained, “The work of the foundation, whether it be fundraising, friendraising or creating partnership to support the mission of the college, can only be successful with your help.”
Assisting Ms. Dooley with the presentation was David Snider, foundation treasurer.
“I have served on the foundation board for four years and it’s been both educational and inspirational. There is a passion for assisting our Pinal County students and CAC. When students tell their stories at our annual meeting, we see firsthand how we transform lives,” Mr. Snider said.
An additional $83,000 is in the process of being awarded directly to CAC students, for a total of $229,820 awarded in scholarship dollars this year.
For information about the Central Arizona College Foundation, visit www.centralaz.edu/foundation.
Editor’s note: Angela Askey is CAC’s executive director of public relations and marketing.
