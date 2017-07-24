Central Arizona College announces partnership with BlackBox Foundation

Central Arizona College and the BlackBox Foundation are partnering together to offer non-credited theater and dance related workshops along with theatrical performances during the 2017-18 CAC Community Events season.
The offerings will be held at the CAC Signal Peak Campus beginning in September and include, but are not limited to, improv for everyone, intro to acting, musical theatre dance, ballet, and jazz dance. These are intended for all skill levels. The theatre options will be presented by Ken Ferguson and the dance offerings by Karen Burns and Dani Porter. The BlackBox Foundation will also produce two theater productions in partnership with CAC; one fall show and one spring show directed by Stacey Seaman and Ken Ferguson.
The performances will be held at the Don P. Pence Center for Visual and Performing Arts at the Signal Peak Campus. The fall performances will be held Oct. 27-29 and the spring performances will be held April 6-8. Audition opportunities for these productions will be announced by the BlackBox Foundation.
A complete listing of workshops and offerings will be available in August at www.EventsAtCAC.com.
