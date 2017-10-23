Cactus Canyon Junior High teacher uses crowdfunding to secure microscopes

Diana Kidde used crowdfunding to receive microscopes and other equipment for a project in her science classes at Cactus Canyon Junior High School, 801 W. Southern Ave.
The DonorsChoose project, titled “Cellfies for Scientists,” was a request for six compound microscopes, microscope slides, pipettes and test tubes with holders. The equipment has been used to teach students about cell division in animal and bacteria cells.
The DonorsChoose page raised $2,641 worth of lab tools. Six donors contributed to the cause, including Mrs. Kidde’s family, parents of students and businesses.
“I wanted my students to use scientific lab equipment to see, handle and manipulate real objects and materials to ensure that students grasp concepts and encourage deep understanding,” Mrs. Kidde, an eighth-grade teacher, said.
Mrs. Kidde said she wanted to get the microscopes because she thought that being able to work with real equipment would help kids gain a better understanding of the concepts being taught.
“I wanted students to be able to use and manipulate actual lab tools instead of just looking at the pictures of them,” Mrs. Kidde said. “I feel that my students have a better understanding of the concept because they have the tools and resources available to them.”
Using the microscopes helped engage students in what they were learning about. Mrs. Kidde noted that some of her students told her that they felt like actual scientists while working with the new equipment.
“I’m really glad that we got to do this project because it was a fun, hands-on way to learn,” eighth-grade student Jenny Bender said.
Mrs. Kidde hopes the project helps keep students interested in science, now and in their futures.
“I think it helped some realize that being or becoming a scientist is not so far out of reach,” she said.
Editor’s note: Delaney Siggia is a Cactus Canyon Junior High School student and wrote the above for the Canyon Chronicle, http://canyonchronicle.com.