Cactus Canyon Junior High School students raise money for Mining Camp employees

Cactus Canyon Junior High School’s Student Council held a coin drive during the first two weeks of school. The money raised was given to employees of a restaurant that recently burned down.
The coin drive, held Aug. 7-17, raised money for the employees of the Mining Camp Restaurant, which caught fire in July.
“I wanted to help (set up the coin drive) because community involvement is a big part of being in student council,” Jason Davis, CCJH Student Council instructor, said. “We don’t get to do as much outside of CCJH as we should, so I was really excited to have the opportunity.”
The Mining Camp Restaurant lost about $950,000 when it burned down on Tuesday, July 25. CCJH Student Council opened the donation booth as soon as school started in an attempt to help out.
“I wanted to help run the booth because I really wanted to help the people that worked at the Mining Camp restaurant that unfortunately lost their job to a fire,” eighth-grader Olivia English said.
The coin drive raised about $122, which will go directly to former employees of the restaurant.
“I just hope (the money) helps people. I don’t know if it’ll be used to help families pay the rent, buy groceries or pay for daycare, I just hope it goes where it’s needed,” Mr. Davis said.
The event also helped boost participation in the student community. Many students helped out and contributed to the cause.
“It is important (for students to get involved in the community) because we are the future and we need to prove to others we can help our community,” eighth-grader Isabella Vasquez said.
Editor’s note: Delaney Siggia is a Cactus Canyon Junior High School student and wrote the above for the Canyon Chronicle, http://canyonchronicle.com.