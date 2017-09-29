Cactus Canyon Junior High School student council aimed to send positive message with spirit week

Student council members at Cactus Canyon Junior High School planned a spirit week from Aug. 28-31, but this one was different.
Each day had a message that council members hoped would remind students that everyone is important.
“We always want spirit weeks to promote enthusiasm for the school, but the theme for this week is ‘Everyone Counts at Cactus Canyon,’” advisor Jason Davis said.
The reasoning behind the theme is to help start the year in a positive way. Mr. Davis wants to encourage students to participate because fewer students have taken part in spirit days in the last few years.
“As a council, we wanted to help everyone feel welcome,” Mr. Davis said. “We want to remind students that we’re all on the same team and that we celebrate our differences.”
The week began Monday, Aug. 28, with “Everyone Rocks Day,” where students could wear a rock ‘n’ roll or music shirt. Aug. 29 was “Everyone Has Their Own Style Day” and students were encouraged to wear something a little wacky. Aug. 30 was “Our Future is Brighter Together Day” and students were to wear neon or bright colors. Aug. 31 was “Everyone Counts Day” and students could wear a jersey or shirt with a number on it.
At the end of the week students were to have the first dance, which was based on famous landmarks around the world, such as the Eiffel Tower, Leaning Tower of Pisa and Big Ben.
Editor’s note: Daisy Gonzales is a Cactus Canyon Junior High School student and wrote the above for the Canyon Chronicle, http://canyonchronicle.com.