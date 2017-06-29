CAC Superstition Mountain Campus hosts summer camp and classes

Central Arizona College Superstition Mountain Campus hosts a summer camp and classes for those interested in enhancing their education.
The Superstition Mountain Campus, 805 S. Idaho Road in in Apache Junction, was one of two CAC campuses to be a setting for the Air Force Association’s Cyberpatriot National Youth Cyber Education Program held June 5-9.
The summer camp program was intended for high school students to learn pertinent skills in cyber safety and cyber security, according to a press release, adding that neither cyber security nor cyber operations experience was required to attend.
The free, day-long sessions proved to be a success as students benefited from learning lots of important information, said Angela Askey, CAC public relations and marketing executive director.
The summer camp program was divided in five interesting modules that students were able to gain knowledge in topics ranging from cybersecurity career opportunities to cyber ethics and online safety.
•Students received an introduction to the CyberPatriot National Youth Cyber Defense Competition, learned how computers work and got insight about cyber threats.
•They learned about cybersecurity principles, virtual machines, basic Windows security policies and tools, in addition to account management.
•Skills were gained in Windows file protections, auditing and monitoring;
•Introductions were given to Server 2008 and Linux.
•Ubuntu terminology and concepts were a focal point along with basic graphical user interface security, basic command line security and intermediate Ubuntu security.
At the end of the camp, students participated in a Mini-CyberPatriot competition on the provided Windows 7 and Ubuntu competition images.
Although the summer camp for the technologically-savvy high schoolers has completed, Ms. Askey reminds residents that CAC offers courses during the summer including classes such as introductory algebra and English composition that will be offered during the Summer II session beginning on July 5.
“Summer is the perfect time to enroll and register for fall courses at CAC,” said Ms. Askey, adding that community education courses and offerings will resume for the fall semester.
In time for enrollment, schedules will be mailed to residents in August for fall classes beginning on Aug. 21. Schedules can also be viewed at centralaz.edu/lifelonglearning.
Call 480-677-7721 or go to centralaz.edu for information.
Editor’s note: Delarita Ford is a reporter in the North Valley office of Independent Newsmedia.