Back-to-school safety tips offered by Apache Junction police

The 2017-18 school year has arrived and the Apache Junction Police Department reminds and encourages safety for motorists, parents and our youth.
Motorists are reminded to:
- Slow down and obey all traffic signs.
- Stay alert for children, especially in crosswalks and medians in the morning and after school.
- Approach driveways with extra caution.
- Eliminate potential for distractions by not using your cell phone or multi-tasking while driving.
Parents and children are reminded to:
- Always cross in a crosswalk and obey all traffic signals.
- Never run into the street or between parked cars.
- Use the buddy system. Never walk or bike to school alone.
- If riding a bike, ensure proper safety equipment is used.
- Remind children to stay alert, do not approach any vehicles and do not talk to strangers.
- Teach children what to do if they are followed or approached – say no, get away and tell a trusted adult.
- Develop a family “code” word for emergencies and teach children not to go with anyone, even people they know, without their parent’s permission.
During these initial weeks when children are returning to school, the AJPD will be enhancing patrol around our schools citywide. Officers will be hyper-vigilant in ensuring traffic laws are obeyed to the letter of the law so that all children, parents, and motorists remain safe. For more information, call Apache Junction Police Department’s community Resource Coordinator at 480-474-5442 or e-mail mharshman@ajcity.net.
Editor’s note: Officer Marshall Harshman is AJPD’s community resource coordinator and public relations officer.