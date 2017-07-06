Applications sought for auto technician scholarship

East Valley Institute of Technology and 88.7FM’s Wrench Nation Car Talk Radio Show are partnering to make a dream come true for any female interested in winning an auto technician scholarship to pursue a career in the automotive services industry. A scholarship will be awarded for the cost of one year of education and training in the automotive department at EVIT, as well as the program fees. For official rules, visit http://www.wrenchnation.tv or http://www.pulseradio.fm.
The scholarship must be used for the 2017-18 school year beginning on Aug. 7 and ending on May 18. The student must attend EVIT 2.5 hours per day, Monday-Friday in line with the EVIT school calendar as listed on www.evit.com.
This scholarship is intended to encourage females who are interested in a career in the automotive technology field, to engage in education from a quality automotive program at EVIT. The scholarship will be awarded to the student who receives the highest average score on a rubric that will be used by the committee and provided in the application. Winners will be notified by e-mail and phone, and they will be posted on both partners’ websites.
Applicants must complete an application, which may be obtained by any of the following options:
- Text “CAREER” to 480-655-8870 and a link to an application will be sent.
- Visit www.wrenchnation.tv or www.pulseradio.fm. Click on the “CAREER” link to download the application.
- Pick one up at the office of Adult Education at The East Valley Institute of Technology, 1601 W. Main St., Mesa AZ 85201. It is open 7 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and closed Fridays in summer.
- Visit Desert Car Care of Chandler, 95 N. Dobson Road, Chandler AZ 85224. Monday-Friday only.
When the application is completed it must be uploaded, e-mailed or received by 11:59 p.m. July 16. The scholarship recipient will be announced on or before July 23.
EVIT offers career and technical education programs tuition-free for high school students who reside in 10 East Valley districts – Queen Creek, Mesa, Tempe, Chandler, Gilbert, Scottsdale, Higley, Apache Junction, Fountain Hills and J.O. Combs. Students spend a half-day at EVIT and a half-day at their high school. School districts provide transportation to EVIT for most students.