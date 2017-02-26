Apache Junction Unified School District board meeting Feb. 28

The Apache Junction Unified School District No. 43 Governing Board is to obtain legal advice regarding a new superintendent contract at the 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, work session. It will be held in the AJUSD board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave.
Other items in the agenda, http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763, include:
•discussion of the budget.
•secondary learning presentation options.
•discussion on board roles and responsibility.
•discussion on a proposed letter to the district from the governing board.
•discussion on advanced placement government.
•first read of polices for naming facilities; equal employment opportunity, staff conflict of interest, staff conduct, drug-free workplace notice to employees, workers’ compensation early return to work, decision of immediate supervisor, professional staff salary schedules, professional/support staff sick leave, professional/support staff personal/emergency/religious leave, professional staff vacations and holidays, professional staff,, professional staff hiring, arrangements for substitute staff members, professional/support staff orientation and training, professional staff meetings, evaluation of professional staff members, professional staff termination of employment, retirement of professional/support staff members, support staff vacations and holidays, support staff hiring oath of office, support staff orientation and training, support staff meetings, evaluation of support staff members, evaluation of support staff members performance rating report, drug and alcohol testing of transportation employees, and support staff termination of employment.