Apache Junction Unified School District approves hires, resignations

At the July 11 meeting the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board approved hires and resignations, including:
•Hires of certified employees: Heather DeFrancisco, teacher, Four Peaks/Desert Vista elementary schools; Kimberly Greer, teacher, Apache Junction High School; Christine Harrell, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary School; Terry Hendron, teacher, Apache Junction High School; Julianne Johnson, teacher, Apache Junction High School; Barbara Kanzler, teacher, Cactus Canyon Junior High School; Michele Landis, teacher, Peralta Trail Elementary; Martin Loftus, psychologist, The Learning Center (return from SmartSchools); Rena Marley, teacher, Apache Junction High School; Kroy Miller, teacher, Cactus Canyon Junior High; Courtney Moyer, teacher, Cactus Canyon Junior High School; Juli Runberg, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary; William Schroeder, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary School (return from SmartSchools); Lindsey Short, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary School; Rebecca Swift, teacher, Apache Junction High School (return from SmartSchools); and Alexandra Young, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary School.
•Hires of classified employees: David Downey, bus driver, transportation; Sally Marks, public relations coordinator, District; and Meri Palmer, bus aide, transportation.
•Resignations: Arrianna Arrington, Custodian, Cactus Canyon Junior High; April Brady, aide in health, transitional learning center; David Downey, bus driver, transportation; Karen Finn, buyer, business office; Eric Key, custodian, Peralta Trail Elementary School (termed); Tammy Harlan, para II, Four Peaks Elementary; and Heather Maertens, para title I, Desert Vista Elementary School (non-renewal of title).
***
At the Aug. 8 meeting the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board approved hires and resignations, including:
•Hires of certified employees: Mark Hutzell, teacher, Apache Junction High School; Caerensa Klauss, teacher, Desert Vista Elementary; Rebecca Miller, teacher, Cactus Canyon Junior High; and Kristina Morgan, teacher, Four Peaks Elementary.
•Hires of classified employees: John Albu, bus driver, transportation; Mandy Barnes, cafeteria assistant I at Four Peaks Elementary School, food services; Deborah Castro, para educator II, Peralta Trail Elementary School; Gail Dillon, bus aide, transportation; Megan Duran, para educator I, Desert Vista Elementary School; Shannon Eldridge, para educator II, Desert Vista Elementary; Jody Griggs, bus driver, transportation; Beverly Hert, cafeteria assistant I Apache Junction High School, food services; Joshua Oller, bus driver, transportation; Charles Andrew Parham, bus aide, transportation; Candy Rounds, cafeteria assistant I at Four Peaks Elementary School, food services; Tina Shook, cafeteria assistant at Peralta Trail Elementary School, food services; Samuel Valencia, campus security, Apache Junction High School; and Codie Walthour, bus aide, transportation.
•Resignations: Nyssa Frost, para educator, The Learning Center; Karen Hancock, librarian, Peralta Trail Elementary; Hunter Johnson, bus driver, transportation; Chandal Martin, bus driver, transportation; Christopher Persinger, custodian for Cactus Canyon Junior High School, maintenance; Sara Potter, para educator II, Desert Vista Elementary; Rowena Ramsey, cafeteria assistant I, food services; Melanie Staley, para educator I in day care at The Learning Center; Michele Tyson, cafeteria assistant I, food services; Penny Uriarte, para educator, Desert Vista Elementary; Thomas Vance, bus driver trainee, transportation; and Kelly Walker, cafeteria assistant I, food services.
***
