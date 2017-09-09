Apache Junction Unified School District approves hires, resignations

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board at a work session Aug. 22 approved recommendations to hire and resignations, according to the agenda at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763. They were:

Recommendation to hire: Teresa Anderson, café assistant I, food service/Cactus Canyon Junior High; Debra Botel, para educator II, The Early Learning Center; Deborah Castro, para educator II, Peralta Trail Elementary; Bernice Cobian-Sedano, para educator II/daycare, The Early Learning Center; Jason Digos, para educator II, Apache Junction High School; David Downey, custodian, maintenance, Apache Junction High School; James Fenwick, custodian, maintenance, Cactus Canyon Junior High; Kevin Germann, bus driver, transportation; Patricia Guzman, para educator II, Four Peaks Elementary; Diane Hagenson, para educator II, Cactus Canyon Junior High; Terri Herrington, custodian, maintenance, Cactus Canyon Junior High; Kathleen Jackson, café assistant I, food service, Cactus Canyon Junior High; Sharon Kraus, cafeteria assistant I, Apache Junction High School; Christina Lewis, para educator II, Apache Junction High School; Larissa Morehouse, para educator I/preschool, The Early Learning Center; Linda Robertson, café assistant I, food service, Peralta Trail Elementary; Kimberly Thierbach, health aide, The Early Learning Center; Catherine Watkins, para educator II, Apache Junction High School; Naomi Webb, para educator II, Peralta Trail Elementary; and Mark Weinel, custodian, maintenance, Peralta Trail Elementary.

Resignations: Tracy Garrison, para educator II, Cactus Canyon Junior High; Judith Messina, bus driver, transportation; and Kelly Walker, café assistant I, food service.

