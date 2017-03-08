Arizona schools tested for lead in drinking water; Apache Junction High School faucet tested positive

The water at Apache Junction High School tested positive Feb. 8 for high levels of lead and was shut off at one building, according to the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.
A spreadsheet that can be downloaded at http://azdeq.gov/node/2194 shows the water was shut off to a building at AJHS when the screening sample result was above a screening level.
Lead levels were not above the screening level for the Feb. 3 test at Desert Shadows Middle School, Feb. 3 test at Desert Vista Elementary School, Feb. 7 test at Four Peaks Elementary School, Feb. 4 test at Mountain Shadows Education Center (formerly Desert Shadows Annex) or Feb. 7 at Peralta Trail Elementary School, according to the spreadsheet.
According to a member of the Apache Junction Discussion and Chat Facebook group, the public relations coordinator for the Apache Junction Unified School District sent the following on Feb. 23: “Good afternoon, parents & guardians. This is Dana Hawman-Trumbull, public relations coordinator for the Apache Junction Unified School District. We want to make you aware of a situation on the high school campus. In a recent routine visit by ADEQ, one faucet in the old science building tested above the normal level for lead. Other faucets served by the same water line did not have abnormal readings, so we believe the anomaly to be localized. Nonetheless, water to the affected building has been turned off while we conduct further tests to determine the actual cause for the elevated readings (old faucet, lead welding on the copper pipes, etc.). Please be assured, students’ health is not/has not been endangered by the higher than normal lead content as the building has no operable water fountains, and no other location tested above acceptable levels. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the water IS safe for handwashing and toileting, as human skin does not absorb lead from water (see attached FAQs). As we move forward, we will keep you updated on the status of the necessary corrections. As always, the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. Thank you for your support.”
The FAQs were not posted to the chat area.
The number of public school buildings to sample as part of the six-month statewide screening program for lead in drinking water approaches 7,000, according to the ADEQ website. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s standards for lead content in plumbing materials and fixtures underwent significant improvements in 1987, with the intention of reducing the potential for lead contamination of drinking water. Therefore, ADEQ, in consultation with Arizona Department of Health Services, the Arizona School Facilities Board and the Arizona Department of Education, focused the screening program on school buildings constructed prior to 1987, before the more protective construction standards went into effect. The screening program also includes schools located in areas ADHS has identified as at high-risk for childhood lead poisoning, as well as schools with schools educating children five years of age and younger. Because lead in drinking water may not be a problem limited to older buildings, the screening program also will include a limited number of newer school buildings constructed per the current lead plumbing requirements to verify the standards are in fact protective and not impacting drinking water, according to the website.
ADEQ is funding the screening program in an effort to collect and test 14,000 drinking water samples from 7,000 school buildings statewide, according to http://azdeq.gov/LeadScreeningProg.
“Lead contamination may be present in school drinking water even when a school’s water provider is in compliance with the federal lead drinking water standard of 15 parts of lead per billion parts of water (15 ppb). School drinking water may become contaminated as water moves through a school’s plumbing system where lead from materials and fixtures, such as water fountains, faucets and water heaters, may leach into the water. The risk of lead leaching increases with intermittent water use (e.g., schools often are closed on weekends and have several extended school breaks throughout the year when water lines are not being flushed),” according to the website.
“In Arizona, the most commonly known sources of lead include lead-based paint in older homes, some household products including antique or imported toys, antique furniture, imported spices and candies, “home remedies” and lead-glazed pottery used for cooking. While drinking water is not considered to be a common source of lead in Arizona, eliminating exposure to lead in drinking water is an important step in reducing a child’s overall exposure to lead in the environment,” according to the website.