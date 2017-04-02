Drs. Krista Anderson, Tammy Ridgeway, JoEtta Gonzales finalists for AJUSD school superintendent

On Wednesday, March 22, the Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board met in special session to review 34 applications for the position of AJUSD school superintendent. Of those, seven candidates were invited to interview in person March 28 and 29, according to a press release.
Finalists Dr. Krista Anderson, Dr. Tammy Ridgeway and Dr. JoEtta Gonzales have been invited to meet the public in a candidate forum scheduled for Wednesday, April 5. It starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Apache Junction High School AJHS Performing Arts Center, 2525 S. Ironwood Drive.
Attendees will have the opportunity to submit questions for candidates’ responses and provide written comments afterward for consideration by the AJUSD Governing Board as they make their final decision. Candidates will be available to meet and greet community members after the event.
The AJUSD Governing Board intends to announce the final selection for the new superintendent by April 11.
Governing Board President Jodi Ehrlich, Vice-President Dena Kimble and members Mike Weaver, Christa Rizzi and Cami Garcia assembled at 7:30 a.m. on March 22 and worked until 5:30 p.m. reviewing applications and consulting with district attorneys, according to the release.
In January the district solicited public input on candidate issues and priorities to help guide the selection process. More than 800 responses were received and a summary of answers and comments was compiled and distributed to board members to help guide them in the selection process. The report was also made available to the public.