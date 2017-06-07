Apache Junction school officials attend two days of training with consultant

Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board members participated in training May 30-31 with consultant Kari Thierer, School Reform Initiative facilitator. For the second day of training, AJUSD administrators also participated.
Last Tuesday Ms. Thierer, who said she is based out of Olympia, Washington, put posters on the walls of the district board room, 1575 W. Southern Ave., with agenda items and room to list participants’ goals for zero-six months, six-12 months and beyond. She also had prepared questions on sheets for a microlab portion, where people in groups of three or four discussed questions such as:
•Who is one teacher who stands out as having made a difference in your life?
•When you tell friend and family what you do, what do you say?
•Describe one student from whom you learned something significant about your work as an educator.
•What would you like your students to say about their learning from the year under your stewardship?
“These are not light questions, right? These aren’t just, ‘Oh, what’s your favorite color? Your favorite food?’ These matter. Because teaching is the most complex thing in the world,” Ms. Thierer said.
When participants were asked by Ms. Thierer to discuss what they liked and disliked about the microlab portion, Natalie Clement, Peralta Trail Elementary School principal, said: “These conversations help us see each of us as people rather than roles because in every single one of these we had to be a student and a teacher and a leader. We had to assume the same role, I guess, in our own lives and so it took us outside of our role in the district and back to the humanness of it.”
Dr. Krista Anderson, who starts July 1 as the AJUSD superintendent and is in a consulting role through June 30, participated in both the May 30 and 31 training.
“Yesterday we had an opportunity to work with Kari – the governing board and myself – and it really was a valuable experience in the fact that we had some open dialogue and to talk about what our beliefs and our values are,” she said to the group May 31.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com