Apache Junction school board to discuss its policy manual July 13

The Apache Junction Unified School District Governing Board has scheduled an 8 a.m. Thursday, July 13, work session to review its board policy manual. The meeting will be held in the AJUSD board room at 1575 W. Southern Ave.
A member of the Arizona School Boards Association is slated to lead the board and superintendent through a comprehensive review of the board’s policy manual by presenting and discussing language, format and reference updates for future board discussion and consideration. These adjustments are based, in part, on changes to federal and state laws and regulations. The ASBA representative will also provide recommended future steps the board may choose to take to update the current board manual, according to the agenda at http://ajusd.org/documents.cfm?id=1763.
Board members may ask clarifying questions related to current policy language and projected language adjustments. No board direction will be given and no action will occur at this meeting, according to the agenda.